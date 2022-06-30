Best Fighting Games
Fighting games often take us back to the era of arcades where kids just vented out their energy on games played on big boxes with clunky buttons and joysticks. Now, we have similar if not better looking games on smartphones, both Android and iOS. These games can be downloaded via Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Here are some of the best fighting games you can experience on your smartphone.
Injustice 2
This is probably the best game available for DC fans on mobile. You get a whole array of characters to choose from. Right from menacing Joker to the mighty Superman. The gameplay is fluid and sometimes a little too graphic. However, that’s what we’ve come to expect of fighting games these days. On Google Play Store, the game has been rated 4.3 and it has over 1 crore downloads.