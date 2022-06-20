2 / 5

Yoga for Beginners

Another app to get you started with Yoga on this Yoga day is 'Yoga for Beginners.' As the name suggests, the app offers Yoga exercises for beginners. There are different forms and Yoga practices with audio and visual media to make you feel like you are training in a real classroom. The app offers different levels and as you go on practicing every day, you get leveled up and get more complex exercises.