Glo
Glo is a great app to get started with Yoga. The app offers on-demand Yoga and meditation classes for every Yoga aspirer. It has different pre-recorded classes depending on the level of experience and also allows you to take live classes with other Go members in real-time. Once you start using the app, you will get personalized class recommendations too.
Yoga for Beginners
Another app to get you started with Yoga on this Yoga day is 'Yoga for Beginners.' As the name suggests, the app offers Yoga exercises for beginners. There are different forms and Yoga practices with audio and visual media to make you feel like you are training in a real classroom. The app offers different levels and as you go on practicing every day, you get leveled up and get more complex exercises.