Mi Smart Band 5
The Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at Rs 2,499 and available in Black, Navy Blue, Teal, Purple, and orange strap variants. It comes packed with a 1.1-inch AMOLED color touch display and includes 11 professional sports modes such as Yoga, Rowing machines, and Free Exercise. Other fitness and health features include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, women's health tracking, stress monitoring, etc.
OnePlus Band
OnePlus Band comes for Rs 2,499. It has many unique features, such as a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, SpO2 tracker, heart-rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. Apart from this, the OnePlus Band also comes equipped with several workout modes. This band can store your steps as well as distance data.