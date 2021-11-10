1 / 5

Poco X3 Pro

Launched earlier this year, the Poco X3 Pro is one of the best smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 20,000 in India right now. The smartphone comes packed with features such as a 6.67-inch display with screen resolution of 1080x2400 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, a 5160mAh battery, fast charging support, 48-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 20-megapixel front camera, and more. The phone starts at a price of Rs 18,999.