Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is one of the best foldable smartphones and it is currently available at Rs 67,850 for the Black version and at Rs 67,990 for the Gold and Purple versions on Amazon. The device is currently priced at Rs 84,999 on the company's official website. (Image: BGR India)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2
Take note that the seller for the device on Amazon is listed as 'PRANSU MOBILE' and the order will be fulfilled by Amazon. So remember to shoot the unpackaging on video to have proof that you can submit to Amazon in case the order is not to the desired specifications (comes without the box, with a broken box and more). (Image: BGR India)
You Might be Interested
108999