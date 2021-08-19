Battlegrounds Mobile India
Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile brings on the deck the same BR experience. It features a 100-player battle royale where players collect gear, weapons, and vehicles and fight battles against the opponents on the island.
Asphalt 9 Legends
Asphalt franchise has some of the best offerings in the racing category. While Asphalt 8: Airborne was popular among racing game aficionados, Asphalt 9: Legends takes up to the next level with loads of content, 50 cars, and brilliant graphics.