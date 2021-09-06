Best free Android games to download this month: From RPGs to mind-bending puzzles

Samorost
Samorost is over a decade-old PC game that has now been revamped with intrigue graphics, remastered sound. Amanita Design studio's space-gnome adventure series brings puzzles to the table with surreal locations. This bite-sized PC classic remastered for a phone has all the elements from the fantastical world.
Brawl Stars
Brawl Stars from Supercell's treasure cache has both MOBA and multiplayer elements. Get down with your folks and brawl with opponents to win the game. There are a bunch of modes available that you can try. The fast-paced 3v3 game includes BR mode.