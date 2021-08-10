Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty Mobile is one of the polished shooter games that features various modes- Deathmatch, Domination, Search & Destroy, etc. There are 30 maps that one can explore and tons of weapon customisation. In addition, one can experience the 100-player battle royale mode too.
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile needs no introduction, most of the BR games have imitated this title's gameplay. The game is not available in India and some other regions. But the developers have brought an alternative for its gaming community. Coming to PUBG Mobile it features 100-person matches, the graphics are vivid and smooth, and include tons of in-game rewards like Free Fire.