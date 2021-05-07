Dota 2
Dota 2 is one of the biggest MOBA titles available for free on the digital distributor platform. This 'RPG-infused' RTS gameplay carries elements of RTS (real-time strategy) and tower defense game. With two teams each having five players require to destroy the core of the opponent's base or simply the 'Ancient.' Select a hero from the pool of tons of different characters and fight in the wide field that is split into 'three lanes.'
World of Warships
This naval warfare simulation game is one of the finest tank games you will find on Steam that too for free. The game has over 200 titular ships to try for, be it crusaders, aircraft carriers, destroyers, or battleships. Dive across the archipelagos of the South Pacific and challenge other teams in this arena-based combat.