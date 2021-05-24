Best Free Mobile Apps to Get Covid Medicines with 50% discount at your doorsteps

Dhani app
The one-stop-shop mobile app for healthcare has provided up to 25 lakhs free COVID-19 Care Health kits. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who has been actively working to help people during the crisis has promoted the app on the social media platform. Notably, the Dhani app is providing 50 percent discounts on COVID-19 medicines. Further, users are offered free video calls with doctors and specialists round the clock.
PharmEasy app
PharmEasy is another popular app that provides offers a flat 20 percent discount across all medicines. There is up to 60 percent discount as well on a select range of healthcare products & services. In addition, customers can grab an additional discount on their first orders. Users can also subscribe for a monthly refill of medicines. The app offers the option of delivering medicines to your doorstep.