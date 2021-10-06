Courtesy of the popular digital distribution platforms for PC- Steam, Epic Games, GOG, etc that offer a few titles for free almost every month. And the good part is the freemium tag is listed across various genres from sci-fi to MMOs. In this listicle, we have compiled some of the best free PC games in October 2021 that you can try out.

Meghna Dutta



Published on: October 6, 2021 7:01 PM IST