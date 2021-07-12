Best free PC games to download in July 2021: Rocket League, Ironcast, and more

Ironcast
Ironcast, the turn-based strategy game set in alternate 1880’s history is inspired by the steampunk genre. There is a range of unique weapons and defensive systems that you can use to customise your Ironcast. You can download it via Epic Games Store, but do it before July 15.
Rocket League
If you want a blend of racing with soccer, then Rocket League is sure to race-in to that wish. The arcade-style soccer game has different cars, seasonal cosmetic rewards, competitive tournaments to keep you engrossed.