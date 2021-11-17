Trimmer
What better way to clear out the clutter than a trimmer. A trimmer is easily the most impactful gadget that men can own. Keeping yourself clean and hygienic is easily the best way to make a mark in a crowded room. Even tech companies have entered the segment to spoil buyers with choice. There are multiple options within the segment, ranging from dry shavers to highly precise nose trimmers. Image: Pexels
Trackers
Trackers have entered the must-have list quite recently but surely make for a compelling buy. Buyers have the option of Bluetooth and GPS trackers are inexpensive but they can help keep your expensive belongings safe. Trackers often connect to smartphones and provide live locations of the objects they are connected to. Bluetooth trackers have a much closer reach and can alert the user every time they leave behind an object. Trackers can come in form of cards, tags etc. It can be used with important things like wallets, car keys, phones and more. In pic: Apple AirTags