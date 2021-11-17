2 / 5

Trackers

Trackers have entered the must-have list quite recently but surely make for a compelling buy. Buyers have the option of Bluetooth and GPS trackers are inexpensive but they can help keep your expensive belongings safe. Trackers often connect to smartphones and provide live locations of the objects they are connected to. Bluetooth trackers have a much closer reach and can alert the user every time they leave behind an object. Trackers can come in form of cards, tags etc. It can be used with important things like wallets, car keys, phones and more. In pic: Apple AirTags