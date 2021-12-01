Mini Desktop Sweeper Vacuum Cleaner
The Mini Desktop Sweeper Vacuum Cleaner is a perfect multi-functional cleaner for cleaning the dust of desktop, laptop, keyboard, cigarette ash, breadcrumbs or paper scraps, eraser crushing crumbs on the desk, pet’s hair, makeup powder, crumbs on the carpet, rug, sofa, bench, etc. Convenient to use at schools, offices, homes, or cars.
Credit Card Pocket Size Power Bank
The Credit Card - Pocket Size Power Bank comes with a card power bank, ultra-slim 6.75 mm thin, and weighs very little. The power banks, which are ultra-thin, can easily be carried while traveling. These pocket-sized power banks come with a micro-USB charging connector. These power banks are available at no cost EMI's on Amazon. Additionally, you can also get a GST invoice and save up to 28 percent on business purchases.