Slither io

Slither.io is an extremely fun game to play that you can easily drop in hours while playing. While the game seems pretty easy at the beginning, it becomes extremely challenging as you progress. It requires you to take control of a worm to navigate a terrain while picking up food and power-ups to make it grow. However, you have to stay extremely careful, as if you collide with another worm, you are dead. You are also required to kill other worms, which will give you a lot of points and food.