Slither io
Slither.io is an extremely fun game to play that you can easily drop in hours while playing. While the game seems pretty easy at the beginning, it becomes extremely challenging as you progress. It requires you to take control of a worm to navigate a terrain while picking up food and power-ups to make it grow. However, you have to stay extremely careful, as if you collide with another worm, you are dead. You are also required to kill other worms, which will give you a lot of points and food.
Crazy Racer 3D
Crazy Racer 3D is a good low MB game where you can race six different supercars in 24 race tracks. The game currently offers three modes and a huge list of customisations. The game is extremely fun to play, with you required to win the race by any means possible, which also includes using powerups, taking down opponents and more.