Gaming keyboard
A gaming keyboard has the upper hand over a regular keyboard as you get a better response. Some keyboards offer multimedia shortcut keys and you get breathing effects modes as well. If you are looking for a good gaming keyboard on a budget, EvoFox Warhammer can be a nice pick that features speed adjustment, a window key lock feature, and Breathing Effects modes as well.
Gaming mouse pad
A gaming mouse is necessary for swift movements, however, a good mouse pad plays an equally important role. Good gaming mousepads offer a better surface design for smooth and accurate gliding, and a few even come with RGB lighting for an immersive gaming experience. If you want an extended soft LED mouse pad with a variety of lighting modes then you can take Tuzker RGB gaming mouse pad that comes for Rs 1,099.