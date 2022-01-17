Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 2021 G533QS HF210TS
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) G533QS-HF210TS is currently available on Amazon at Rs 1,93,990, down from its usual selling price of above Rs 2,00,000. The device sports a 15.6 inch full HD 300Hz refresh rate display. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The device comes with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Office 2019 along with Windows 10 Home operating system.
Asus ROG Strix G15 2021 Advantage Edition G513QY HQ008TS
Asus ROG Strix G15 (2021) Advantage Edition G513QY-HQ008TS is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 1,54,990. The device sports a 15.6-inch WQHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with 12GB VRAM AMD Radeon RX 6800M GPU. The device comes with 16GB RAM along with 1TB SSD with Windows 10 Home pre-installed.