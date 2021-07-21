Best Gaming Laptops under Rs 1 00 000
With a lot of us currently at our home, whether working, studying or just taking a break, we all want to stay entertained or else the day would just become too monotonous. While some of us have thrown ourselves into the world of online video streaming, many have taken up gaming as a hobby. Now if you are looking to hone your gaming skills and are looking for a good gaming laptop under Rs 1,00,000, you have come to the right place. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 gaming laptops under Rs 1,00,000, that you can currently purchase in the Indian market.
MSI GP65 Leopard
MSI GP65 Leopard 10SEK-830IN offers a lot of premium specifications and is currently priced at Rs 99,990 on Flipkart. It sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 45 percent NTSC colour gamut. It is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The device comes with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD. It runs Microsoft's Windows 10 Home operating system.