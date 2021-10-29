Asus TUF Dash F15 2021 FX516PCZ HN091T
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2021) is priced at Rs 79,990. It sports a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor paired with the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. It comes with 16GB of RAM along with 512GB of SSD storage. The device runs Microsoft's Windows 10 Home operating system.
Dell G3 3500 D560254WIN9BL
Dell G3 3500 is currently Rs 79,990 for the D560254WIN9BL model. It comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with a 512GB SSD. The device runs Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system and comes pre-installed with MS Office.