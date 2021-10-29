During the pandemic, a lot of us got into gaming to keep ourselves entertained while we stayed safely inside of our homes. Now many of you during the ongoing festive sales would be looking to purchase a good gaming laptop, to help you get a better gaming experience. While the best gaming laptops currently available in India cost north of Rs 1,50,000, there are multiple good options available under the Rs 80,000 price bracket. Here we will be taking a look at the best gaming laptops you can get under Rs 80,000 in India from brands like Asus, Dell, HP and more.