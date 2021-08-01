Best gaming mouse 2021: Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed, Logitech G502 HERO and more

Top 5 Gaming Mice in India in 2021
With a lot of us taking up gaming as a hobby during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most are looking for the perfect gaming gear that will help them improve their video gaming skills. One of the most important accessories a PC gamer requires is a mouse, and finding a gaming mouse is not as easy as you might think. You need to keep a lot of things in your mind while choosing the perfect gaming mouse for you. Some of these questions include optical or laser, wireless or wired, the weight of the mouse, grip, and much more. To make your life easier, here we will be listing the top 5 gaming mice you can get in India.
Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC
Logitech G102 LIGHTSYNC is a gaming mouse for people on a budget. It is a basic gaming mouse with 6 programmable buttons, a gaming grade sensor, 8,000 dpi sensor, and just weighs 85 grams. It is currently available at Rs 1,495 on Amazon. Other features of the mouse include a 1000Hz report rate, RGB lighting, 5 DPI settings, and access to the Logitech G HUB gaming software.