IQOO Z3
iQOO Z3 uses Snapdragon 768G mobile platform for multitasking and running games. The device features a 120Hz refresh rate panel which is ideal for playing heavy titles. In addition, you get 6GB RAM, a 4,400mAh battery, and a 55W charging adapter.
Motorola Moto G60
Moto G60's highlight is no doubt its 108-megapixel primary camera, but the phone's tall LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G processor, and 6GB RAM make it a good all-round package under 20,000. The phone packs a behemoth size 6,000mAh battery to keep it running for long hours.