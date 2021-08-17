2 / 5

Motorola Moto G60

Moto G60's highlight is no doubt its 108-megapixel primary camera, but the phone's tall LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 732G processor, and 6GB RAM make it a good all-round package under 20,000. The phone packs a behemoth size 6,000mAh battery to keep it running for long hours.