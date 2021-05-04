2 / 5

OnePlus 9 Pro

If you are looking for a bigger vibrant and crisp display with a powerful processor and lots of RAM, then you can pick the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage and new HyperTouch technology. Other features include- 50-megapixel quad camera, aptX HD support, Android 11 OS, and a 4,500mAh battery.