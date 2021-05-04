Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG phones are popular in the gaming sphere and the new Asus ROG Phone 5 is no different. The feature-packed phone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. In addition, you get a 6,000mAh battery meaning you can throttle games for long hours. Other features include- 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, Android 11, and 30W fast charging support.
OnePlus 9 Pro
If you are looking for a bigger vibrant and crisp display with a powerful processor and lots of RAM, then you can pick the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage and new HyperTouch technology. Other features include- 50-megapixel quad camera, aptX HD support, Android 11 OS, and a 4,500mAh battery.
You Might be Interested
49999
64999