Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

2 / 5

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 Pro features a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM, which means you can download those heavy titles without any stress on low storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and has support for 50W fast charge support.