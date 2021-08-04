Best gaming phones under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: iQOO Z3, Poco X3 Pro, and more

IQOO Z3
iQOO Z3 offers a 120Hz LCD panel which is ideal for gaming. The display has a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood sits a Snapdragon 768G processor. The phone packs a 4,400mAh battery and supports 55W fast charge solution.
Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro features a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM, which means you can download those heavy titles without any stress on low storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and has support for 50W fast charge support.