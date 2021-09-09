OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a vibrant 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood lies a capable Snapdragon 750G that can handle games with ease, and to back up those added files, you get up to 8GB RAM.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is another good option that equips a MediaTek Dimensity 800U paired with 6GB RAM, a decent combo to run those heavy games. The phone offers a tall 6.7-inch screen and a huge 5,000mAh battery to help you play games for extended hours.