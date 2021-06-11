Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000 in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Mi 10i 5G, Poco X3 Pro and more

2 / 8

IQOO Z3 5G

iQOO Z3 5G equips a capable Snapdragon 768G SoC which is paired with Adreno 620 GPU for graphic rendition. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM, 4,400mAh battery, and 55W fast charging support. The new iQOO Z3 gets a 120Hz IPS LCD display.