IQOO Z5
The newly launched iQOO Z5 offers a 120Hz display, capable Snapdragon 778G mobile platform, and 12GB of RAM. The phone bags a huge 5,000mAh battery as well which means you play those heavy titles for extended hours. Successor to the iQOO Z3, the phone comes for a price under Rs 30,000.
Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition offers a high-quality 120Hz Super AMOLED display which is not just good for content consumption but gaming as well. To enhance performance, it equips a Snapdragon 778G SoC that is paired with 6GB RAM. It has a battery capacity of 4,300mAh that supports fast charging.