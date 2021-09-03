Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT is one of the affordable gaming phones that feature physical Maglev trigger buttons for an enhanced gaming experience. The phone's 120Hz AMOLED display, capable Snapdragon 870 processor, 6GB RAM, and a 5,060mAh battery (with a 67W fast charge) make it a good package to run those heavy titles.
IQOO 7
Another good gaming phone on this list is the iQOO 7 that offers a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and a 4,400mAh battery that supports a 66W fast charge.