OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2 offers best-in-class features for a price well under Rs 35,000. You get a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI processor, up to 12GB RAM. The phone is capable of running BGMI at a high frame rate, and you can play Call of Duty: Mobile, Asphalt 9 Legend with ease. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.
IQOO 7
Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has a good mid-ranger that comes with a premium mobile platform, a high refresh rate panel, and oodles of RAM, storage. The iQOO 7 sports a 120Hz AMOLED display with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and comes with Liquid Cooling technology which means you can play games for extended hours without worrying about heating issues. It packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W FlashCharge.