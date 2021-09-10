OnePlus 9R
OnePlus 9R is one of the most popular choices in this price range. The phone is powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC which means you can throttle those heavy titles without worrying about any stutter. In addition, you get a 120Hz panel, oodles of RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery to keep the device running at a decent pace.
IQOO 7 Legend
iQOO 7 Legend is another good pick at this price point. The phone gets similar internal hardware to that of the OnePlus 9R. The Snapdragon 870 SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM that promises reliable performance day in and out. The phone packs a slightly small 4,000mAh battery.