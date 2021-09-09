IQOO Z3 5G
iQOO Z3 5G is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device sports a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and comes with a five-layer liquid cooling system.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with a 5,020mAh battery.
