Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is currently priced at Rs 1,33,500 for the Founders Edition card. It has achieved a score of 19940 on 3DMark and is currently one of the best performing graphics cards on the platform. The GeForce RTX 3090 comes with 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM and has a boost clock speed of 1.70 GHz. The card features 10,496 CUDA cores.
AMD Radeon 6900 XT
AMD Radeon 6900 XT is priced at Rs 94,388 (RS 79,990 without GST). The card has managed to achieve a score of 19835 inside of the 3DMark graphics benchmark test. It comes with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and has a boost clock speed of up to 2250 MHz.