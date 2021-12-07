A graphics card is one of the most important parts of a PC/laptop, as it drives the system graphics. While for most an integrated card would be perfect, for creative professionals and gamers, a dedicated graphics card is a major component that people search for in a system. A dedicated graphic card handles all of the graphical work you might throw at it, whether it be rendering a game or editing a video. Here we will be taking a look at the best dedicated graphic cards currently available in the Indian market.