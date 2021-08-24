Philips Fresh Air Mask
Philips Fresh Air Mask is priced at Rs 6,990. This comes with an integrated air purifier and a fan module that helps to decrease humidity, temperature and CO2 levels. The motor can provide an airflow of up to 41 litres per minute. The mask also includes easily replaceable filters.
Kenneth Cole Portable Air Purifying Next Generation Smart Mask
Kenneth Cole Smart Mask is currently available at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart. The mask doubles as an on the go air purifier powered by a smart compact motorized fan to recycle the air you breathe and comes with washable HEPA filters. Due to the fan, it also keeps the inside of the mask cool.