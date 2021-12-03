Best holiday gift ideas 2021: 5 cool gifts that you can easily get for under Rs 1,000

Over the ear headphones
Has your friend been whining over those tangled earphones? Spare the cribbing and get them these Boat go-to affordable full-sized wireless headphones that offer decent bass and are rated to deliver up to 12 hours playback time. You can get these headphones online for a price under Rs 1,000.
Recording microphone
With the pandemic enclosing us in four walls, many have tried testing and improving their skills indoor. If your friend/colleague is into gaming and podcasts, we would recommend gifting an omnidirectional lavalier microphone that can help them with their content creation. JBL has a good offer that you can pick for a price under Rs 1,000.