OnePlus Buds Z

The OnePlus Buds Z is right now selling at Rs 2,699 and if you have wanted to jump to the wireless earphones bandwagon. Not only is the design practical and easy to wear, but it sounds amazing. The audio tuning will appeal to a wide variety of listeners. Battery life is great too and it easily pairs with both Android as well as iPhone models. For gifting, this one is a sweet option this Christmas.