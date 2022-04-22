Galaxy book
The Galaxy Book Go is available with a 14-inch display in silver colour starting at Rs 38990. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go draws power from a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and Adreno GPU. It runs on Windows 11 Home Edition and packs a 42.3Wh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
Hp 14 s
Weighing 1.53 kgs, the new HP 14s comes with a battery life of up to nine hours, accompanied by fast charging support for on-the-go consumers. The system is powered by Intel’s 10th gen i3 or i5 processors, depending on what variant you purchase. The HP 14s also offers micro-edge displays in a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio.