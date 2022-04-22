2 / 5

Hp 14 s

Weighing 1.53 kgs, the new HP 14s comes with a battery life of up to nine hours, accompanied by fast charging support for on-the-go consumers. The system is powered by Intel’s 10th gen i3 or i5 processors, depending on what variant you purchase. The HP 14s also offers micro-edge displays in a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio.