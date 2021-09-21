Best laptops for students and professionals under Rs 60,000 in India in September

While a number of us continue to work and study from our homes, a laptop is one of the major tools that are currently at our disposal. Apart from studies and work, it also comes in handy when you want to watch a movie or a show. Taking a look at all of these benefits, a lot of you might be considering purchasing a new, much more advanced laptop. While the best laptops are priced north of Rs 1,00,000, there are many great options available under Rs 60,000 that can help you get your work done while at the same time keeping you entertained. Here we will list the top five laptops you can get under Rs 60,000 in India.