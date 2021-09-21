Best laptops for students and professionals under Rs 60,000 in India in September

Xiaomi Notebook Ultra
Mi Notebook Ultra is priced at Rs 59,999 and sports a 15.6-inch 3K resolution display. It is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 11300H processor paired with Iris XE graphics. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage. It runs Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system and comes with MS Office pre-installed.
Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 54FN
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56-54FN is priced at Rs 59,999. It sports a 15.6-inch full HD display and is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 11300H processor paired with Iris XE graphics. The device comes with 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It runs the Windows 10 operating system.