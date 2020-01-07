Best laptops launched at CES 2020: Notebooks, dual screen, 2-in-1s and more

2 / 10

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

With ROG Zephyrus G14, Asus is trying to offer a performance blend not seen before in this segment. There is a 14-inch display with option for either 60Hz or 120Hz Full HD panel or a 60Hz WQHD panel. They also support Adaptive Sync technology. The ROG Zephyrus G15, which is a more powerful gaming laptop comes with a large 15-inch display with a refresh rate of 240Hz and AMD Freesync support. The laptops can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR5 memory.