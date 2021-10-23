Dell Inspiron 3515
Dell Inspiron 3515 is currently available at Rs 43,590. It sports a 15.6-inch Full HD Anti Glare LCD display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3450U processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with a 256GB SSD. The device runs Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system and is bundled with MS Office.
Acer Aspire 5 A515 56
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 is currently available at Rs 44,990. The device sports a 15.6 inch Full HD Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD display. It is powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM along with 1TB of hard drive storage. The device runs Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system.