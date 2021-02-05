2 / 5

Honor MagicBook 15 Ryzen 5

At Rs 42,999, the Honor MagicBook 15 gets a Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a decent 14-inch 1080p display with extremely slim bezels. It’s even got a USB-C charger and a fingerprint sensor, which is rare at this price. For basic computing, this is more than enough.