Picking a good laptop for multitasking that too at a budget price can be a tedious task, to simplify it we have handpicked some of the good deals on leading brands Asus, Lenovo, HP, Acer, etc that you can check. Here are the best laptops under Rs 30000 for multitasking that you can buy this month.

Meghna Dutta



Published on: October 25, 2021 1:33 PM IST