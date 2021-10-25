Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3
This affordable thin and light laptop from Lenovo features a 15.6-inch display. Powering the laptop is an Intel Celeron N-series chip paired with 4GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It comes with Intel UHD 600 integrated graphics. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home OS and is upgradable to Windows 11.
HP Chromebook 14 inch
HP Chromebook 14-inch is a touchscreen laptop that offers an HD-ready display. The laptop equips an Intel Celeron processor with Intel UHD Graphics 600 and is paired with 4GB RAM and HDD capacity of 64GB. The laptop runs Chrome OS and supports Google Assistant. It packs a 47W battery. The HP Chromebook is available on Amazon at Rs 26,990.