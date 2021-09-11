Dell Inspiron 15 3000
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is currently available at Rs 29,489.99 from the company's official website. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Anti-glare LED HD display. It is powered by the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor paired with Radeon Graphics. The device comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM paired with a 1TB SATA hard drive. It runs Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system.
Acer A315 Aspire 3
Acer A315 Aspire 3 sports a 15.6-inch HD display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 1TB of internal storage. The device runs Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system. It is currently available at Rs 29,499 via the Reliance Digital website.