Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

Lenovo 82C6000KIH
Lenovo 82C6000KIH is currently available at Rs 26,990. It sports a 14-inch HD display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U paired with Radeon graphics. The device comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM along with 1TB of storage and runs DOS.
Avita PURA 9220e
Avita PURA 9220e is currently available at Rs 24,990. It sports a 14-inch HD TFT IPS display and is powered by the AMD APU Dual Core A6 processor. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with a 256GB SSD. It runs Microsoft's Windows 10 Home operating system.