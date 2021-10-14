Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook is priced at Rs 28,990. It sports an 11.6 inch HD LED 10-point multi-touch display with 250 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Intel Celeron Dual Core processor paired with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of EMMC storage. The device runs Google's Chrome OS.
Avita PURA 9220e
Avita PURA 9220e is priced at Rs 24,990 and is powered by the AMD APU Dual Core A6 processor. It sports a 14-inch HD TFT IPS display and comes with 8GB of RAM along with a 256GB SSD. The device runs Microsoft's Windows 10 Home operating system.