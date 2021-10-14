While finding a laptop under Rs 20,000, you will have to search far and wide to get a good option. That is not the case if you increase your budget to Rs 30,000. There are a number of good and reliable laptops that you can consider while looking for a laptop under a budget of Rs 30,000. Here is a list of the best laptops you can get in India that will help you with your day-to-day tasks under Rs 30,000 from brands like Lenovo, Asus and more.