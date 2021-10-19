1 / 5

Asus VivoBook 14 2021

The VivoBook 14 2021 edition from Asus offers a 14-inch FHD panel. Powering the laptop is an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 chip paired with 4GB RAM (upgradable up to 8GB), and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. For rendering graphics, it gets an integrated Intel UHD Graphics card. The laptop runs Windows 10 and comes with a free Windows 11 upgrade. It is available on Amazon for Rs 29,990.