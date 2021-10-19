Asus VivoBook 14 2021
The VivoBook 14 2021 edition from Asus offers a 14-inch FHD panel. Powering the laptop is an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 chip paired with 4GB RAM (upgradable up to 8GB), and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. For rendering graphics, it gets an integrated Intel UHD Graphics card. The laptop runs Windows 10 and comes with a free Windows 11 upgrade. It is available on Amazon for Rs 29,990.
HP Chromebook 14 inch
HP Chromebook 14-inch is a touchscreen laptop that offers an HD-ready display. The laptop equips an Intel Celeron processor with Intel UHD Graphics 600 and is paired with 4GB RAM and HDD capacity of 64GB. The laptop runs Chrome OS and supports Google Assistant. It packs a 47W battery. The HP Chromebook is available on Amazon at Rs 26,990.