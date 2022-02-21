Asus M515DA EJ312TSM515D
Asus M515DA-EJ312TSM515D is currently available at Rs 33,790. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM along with a 256GB SSD. It runs Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system and comes with MS Office pre-installed.
Avita PURA NS14A6INU442 MEGYB
Avita PURA NS14A6INU442-MEGYB is currently available at Rs 34,990. It sports a 14-inch full HD display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor paired with AMD Radeon Vega 3 GPU. The laptop comes with 4GB of RAM paired with a 256GB SSD. It runs Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system and comes with MS Office pre-installed.