Asus E410MA EK103TS
Asus E410MA-EK103TS is priced at Rs 32,990. It sports a 14-inch full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare display. It is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 paired with the Intel UHD Graphics 605. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with a 256GB SSD. The device runs Microsoft's Windows 10 Home operating system and comes with MS Office.
Avita PURA NS14A6ING541 IBB
Avita PURA NS14A6ING541-IBB is priced at Rs 24,990. The device sports a 14-inch HD TFT IPS Display and is powered by the AMD APU Dual Core A6 9220e processor paired with the AMD Radeon R4 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of SSD storage. The device runs Microsoft's Windows 10 Home operating system.