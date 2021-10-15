With the auspicious festival of Diwali fast approaching a lot of you could be looking to upgrade your laptop, during the ongoing festive season sales. If you are looking to get a gaming laptop or a performance laptop, you will have to shell out north of 50,000. However, if you are looking for a laptop to help you perform your daily tasks, browse the web, attend video calls, and stream videos, there are multiple good options below Rs 35,000. Here we will be taking a look at the best laptops you can get under Rs 35,000 in India in October.