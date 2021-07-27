Best laptops under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Mi Notebook 14, Asus VivoBook 14, and more

Asus VivoBook 14 x412 laptop
Asus VivoBook 14 equips an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. This 14-inch laptop from Asus runs on Windows 10 Home OS and ships with 4GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD. The laptop has a 37W battery onboard. It comes under Rs 35,000.
HP laptop 15S GR0012AU
HP laptop 15S-GR0012AU comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor instead of an Intel chipset. The laptop has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U CPU at the helm which is paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM. It gets 256GB PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD for faster speeds. The 15.6-inch HP laptop runs on Windows 10 Home 64. It is available online at Rs 40,990.