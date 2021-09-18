RedmiBook Pro
RedmiBook Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 and is available on Mi.com and Flipkart. The device sports a 15.6-inch display paired with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The laptop runs Microsoft Windows 10 Home operating system and comes with Microsoft Office pre-installed.
Acer Aspire 5 A515 56
Acer Aspire 5 A515-56 is currently available at Rs 49,990 on Amazon. It sports a 15.6-inch full HD display and is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of hard disk storage. The laptop comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and runs Windows 10 operating system.