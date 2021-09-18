Most of us have been working from our homes for some time now, which has helped in improve our savings balance. With the increased savings, many are looking to update their current gadgets, including mobile phones, laptops and more. While the best laptops cost north of Rs 80,000, due to budget constraints and work needs, you might not want to spend as much. If you are on a budget and want to purchase a good laptop, Rs 50,000 is a good mark to look at. Here we will be taking a look at the best laptops you can get under Rs 50,000 in India with good specifications.