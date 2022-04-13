Asus Vivobook 15
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED is priced at Rs 46,990 for the Intel Core i3 variant. Asus Vivobook 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch full HD OLED display with VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black, 100 percent DCIe colour gamut, Pantone validated colour reproduction and TUV Rheinland certification. It will come with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM along with up to 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD or up to 1TB SATA HDD.
HP 14s
The HP14s with i3 processor and 4GB RAM is available at a price of Rs 44,999. Weighing 1.53 kgs, the new HP 14s comes with a battery life of up to nine hours, accompanied by fast charging support for on-the-go consumers. The system is powered by Intel’s 10th gen i3 or i5 processors, depending on what variant you purchase. The HP 14s also offers micro-edge displays in a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio.