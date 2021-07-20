Best laptops to get under Rs 50 000
With work from home becoming the norm for a lot of people, many are looking to upgrade their home work setup. While many others are wanting to purchase a laptop for some other reason. Whichever pool you fall in, Rs 50,000 is a good budget to have to get a good laptop that can help you with work, personal life and more. Here we will be taking a look at the best laptops you can currently get in India under Rs 50,000 in India.
MSI Modern 14
MSI Modern 14 B10MW-423IN is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 49,990 in the Carbon Grey colour option. It sports a 14-inch full HD LED IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 1920x1080 pixels resolution. The laptop is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It runs Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system.